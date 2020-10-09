‘RASE’ workgroup seeks to understand mental health and substance abuse challenges in community

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) The Mental Health and Addiction Workgroup of the ‘Commission on Racial and Structural Equity’, wanted to capture personal experiences Thursday night via Zoom. The group says they are seeking to understand why barriers stand in-place to so many who need psychological care, particularly communities of color.

Many of the discussion points, stemming from the death of Daniel Prude in March.

Haley Dennis, who has bi-polar disorder, told the team if mental health officials could have responded to Daniel Prude’s arrest, a man in crisis, the outcome could have been different.

“I think medical professionals should be present for mental health arrests, not just policemen,” says Dennis.



Dassy Temgoua says since 2015, 23% of those who died by police action had a known mental illness.

“It’s time to look at the fundamentally flawed basis of how the city treats people living with mental illness,” says Temgoua.



Charesse Marie with Black Families Matter, says all de-escalation should be non-lethal.

“No matter what, we should be able to implement a system where there is non-lethal force on all aspects,” she says.

For solutions, Melanie Funchess, Community Mental Health Advocate, says we need to begin responses that are cultural, to know what it’s like to walk in someone else’s skin. She says the people who can help are right here in our community.



“There needs to be a way of looking at indigenous and culturally-specific intervention,” says Funchess.

Dr. EJ Santos with the University of Rochester School of Medicine & Dentistry, says education and diversity with help and leadership are key. Mental health she says, currently a stigma. She says not many want to admit they have psychological or substance abuse problems.

“Mental health is health like physical health. I just want everyone to remember that. If we’re going to change something as a community, we need to show that we value mental health,” says Dr. Santos.

Other speakers Thursday, highlighting the drug abuse rates now climbing across the region, and how to fund projects to tackle mental illness issues.

For the next session, speakers asked to bring in the perspective of the city’s poor, the help illustrate the on-going problem of mental health, and offer solutions.

Up next, the RASE Health and Social Services Workgroup will host a Zoom community session on Oct. 14. The Commission on RASE was established to identify the structural racism and inequities in Rochester and Monroe County