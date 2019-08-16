Rape trial begins for former Webster coach

ROCHESTER, NY – (WROC) – Opening statements were heard today for a former Webster teacher and coach accused of sexually assaulting a minor. Kali Watkins faces two counts of rape.

He is accused of raping a 14-year-old in the girl’s locker room.

In the opening statements prosecution and defense painted two different pictures.

Prosecution said Watkins planned the rape. He got her alone in the girl’s locker room, put his hand over her mouth, and forced himself on her.

“It didn’t happen!,” was the response from defense. He said the teen’s accusation is “teenage talk gone too far.” He also said the case lacked evidence.

Watkins is being charged with one count of rape in the first degree and one count rape in the second degree.

Watkins was fired by the Webster Central School District in December 2017. The trial continues Monday, August 19th at 9:30 am.