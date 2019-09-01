Rally sharing concerns over new state vaccinations law

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two unlikely groups came together on Saturday to protest New York State’s new vaccination laws.

Anti and pro-vaccination advocates held a rally at Rochester City Hall to share concerns about new laws requiring students to be vaccinated before the school year begins.

The State Legislature removed religious exemptions in June during the worst measles outbreak in decades.

Now all students must be vaccinated with no exceptions. Protesters marched from City Hall to Washington Square park, and some said the state is taking away their right to choose.

“The powers that be of the United States Government and those in it are trying to write legislation to take our own rights away from our own bodies and getting to decide what we want, not just the kids but the adults and everyone else,” Roxii Love said.