ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Free the People ROC held a rally at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Friday evening in hopes justice will be served following the death of Daniel Prude. The rally turned into a march at around 9 p.m.

Hundreds of people gathered to show support for Prude’s family and demand the Rochester Police Department be held accountable for Prude’s death which took place overnight on March 23.

Protesters gathering here at MLK park in rochester for a vigil for #danielprude @News_8 pic.twitter.com/qiM2sqsX4u — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 4, 2020

Protesters have been asked to write phone numbers on their arms and are here talking about rights when dealing with police ahead of tonight's march @News_8 pic.twitter.com/inRn1gFxLL — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 4, 2020

Joe Prude is talking about his brother's death. pic.twitter.com/hMVrT7DsXg — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 5, 2020

Daniel Prude chants coming from the crowd of over a thousand here at MLK park. pic.twitter.com/BGEslgC6ra — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 5, 2020