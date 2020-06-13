Rallies held against police brutality, others for health equality for people of color

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Multiple protests were held throughout the area on Saturday, some focused on police brutality and some on health care, all rallying for black lives.

Protesters gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Saturday afternoon to focus on police brutality, those like Alberto Martinez who wants to see a change.

“We need to put more restrictions on what cops can do and what they can’t do, so they can be held accountable this has to stop,” said Alberto Martinez, a protester.

The hundreds of protesters eventually marched over to Washington Square Park, joining another protest, this one ‘Black Doctors for Black Lives’.

County officials and even leaders in the medical community in Rochester speaking at the rally about how racial inequalities effect health in the black community and doctors of color.

“To make sure that we’re protecting our doctors in training. So that we can have more of our Colleagues. And then we need to protect our colleagues, are they getting fair chances at professorships, at deanship, we’re looking at all that and then of course we’re concerned about our community,” said Dr. Linda Clark, president Black Physicians Network in Rochester.

Doctors spoke about how discrimination leads to higher death rates and lower life spans for people of color. The president of the University of Rochester Medical Center cited racism as a public health crisis and county executive Adam Bello talked about creating change on a government level.

“There is no denying the far reaching effects of racism that can be seen every day here in Monroe county, especially when it comes to our communities health,” said Adam Bello, Monroe County Executive.