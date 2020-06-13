1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Rallies held against police brutality, others for health equality for people of color

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Multiple protests were held throughout the area on Saturday, some focused on police brutality and some on health care, all rallying for black lives.

Protesters gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Saturday afternoon to focus on police brutality, those like Alberto Martinez who wants to see a change.

“We need to put more restrictions on what cops can do and what they can’t do, so they can be held accountable this has to stop,” said Alberto Martinez, a protester.

The hundreds of protesters eventually marched over to Washington Square Park, joining another protest, this one ‘Black Doctors for Black Lives’.

County officials and even leaders in the medical community in Rochester speaking at the rally about how racial inequalities effect health in the black community and doctors of color.

“To make sure that we’re protecting our doctors in training. So that we can have more of our Colleagues. And then we need to protect our colleagues, are they getting fair chances at professorships, at deanship, we’re looking at all that and then of course we’re concerned about our community,” said Dr. Linda Clark, president Black Physicians Network in Rochester.

Doctors spoke about how discrimination leads to higher death rates and lower life spans for people of color. The president of the University of Rochester Medical Center cited racism as a public health crisis and county executive Adam Bello talked about creating change on a government level. 

“There is no denying the far reaching effects of racism that can be seen every day here in Monroe county, especially when it comes to our communities health,” said Adam Bello, Monroe County Executive.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss