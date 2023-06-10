ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Looking for something to do with dad or grandpa this Father’s Day?

The Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum will celebrate fathers with their Father’s Day Train Rides on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The vintage diesel train rides will depart every hour from the historic 1909 Erie Railroad train station. Dads and their families can enjoy a mile-and-a-half round-trip train ride through scenic countryside at the museum.

Children aged four and under ride free, and tickets for children ages five to 17 are $10. Adult tickets are $15 and for those 65 or older, $10. Event organizers say train rides are expected to sell out, so buying tickets in advance is highly recommended. Tickets may be purchased here.

Admission also includes access to indoor and outdoor exhibits and the opportunity to tour the largest collection of historic trains in New York State.

For more information, or to find future events, visit the Railroad Museum online.