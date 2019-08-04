Railroad Day at NY Museum of Transportation

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York Museum of Transportation celebrated the history of American railroading on Sunday.

No reservations were needed. Admissions was $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $6 for youth ages 3-12. Those 2 and younger were able to get in for free.

Trolley rides were included with admissions.

The celebration included:

The century-old caboose from the Genesee & Wyoming Railroad

A classic velocipede will be on the line…can you make it go?

Hobos told tales from their days “riding the rods” across the country.

Unlimited trolley rides on the only electric trolley operation in New York

The New York Museum of Transportation is located on East River Road.