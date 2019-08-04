Railroad Day at NY Museum of Transportation

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York Museum of Transportation celebrated the history of American railroading on Sunday.
No reservations were needed. Admissions was $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $6 for youth ages 3-12. Those 2 and younger were able to get in for free.
Trolley rides were included with admissions.
The celebration included:
- The century-old caboose from the Genesee & Wyoming Railroad
- A classic velocipede will be on the line…can you make it go?
- Hobos told tales from their days “riding the rods” across the country.
- Unlimited trolley rides on the only electric trolley operation in New York
The New York Museum of Transportation is located on East River Road.