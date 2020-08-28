Radio Social reopens to the public under new guidelines

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s reopening day at Radio Social! People will once again enjoy hanging out at the popular spot but there are some changes. It has a new layout that is specifically designed to maintain social distancing.

Guests will undergo temperature and ID checks at the entrance. Employees are required to wear a mask at all times, and guests as well until they are seated. Sanitizing stations are placed all throughout the popular hangout spot.

Radio Social has relocated things in the building to decrease congestion. They added extra seating out front and 2,500 square foot tent out in the back with three fire pits outdoors.

“We’ve increased the air flow in the building, through our hvac systems. we have more cycles of fresh air than we ever had,” said Dan Morgenstern, Owner.

A unique thing they’re doing as they reopen, they have an internal mobile application that guests will use for food and beverage service.

“They will now be seated and be able to with a QR Code to pick up their menus. It identifies where they’re seated. They can place their orders for food and beverage. A runner will bring it to them. We have the least amount of contact we can do to provide that service,” said Morgenstern.

They’re also providing some old school arcade gaming like nintendo and saga games wired to the TV at the lanes so people can remain seated. As well as table side gaming.

“They can at least play on top of a table instead of a giant jenga, where you have to walk around, you play tabletop jenga. Tabletop connect four. Things that they can do right after they have their meal they can finish their beverage and keep them amused for a few minutes and that’s what we’re doing. We’re being radio social in a covid era,” said Morgenstern.

“I think, things are opening up, things are getting better. It’s going to be a slow process, but everytime something like this happens, it gives us a little hope. It gives us a little excitement that we’re kind of on the way back,” said Don Jeffries, President & CEO of Visit Rochester.

Radio Social opens Friday at 4 p.m.