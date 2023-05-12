WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some Webster Thomas High School students held demonstrations Friday after what was described as racist and offensive content was posted on social media.

In an email sent from the school district to families on Thursday, Principal Glenn Widor explained that over the last few days, there had been “sharing and posting of offensive digital content to social media involving Thomas students.”

The district discovered that most of the content came from months or years ago, and had previously been addressed, but some images had been edited to include offensive language and “stir up controversy”.

The principal announced he will be meeting with students in the coming days and weeks and holding engagement forums with parents and members of the community.

Several Webster Thomas students shared photos of their “sit-in” Friday. Signs were hung throughout the school, with some reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Passivity is not justifiable.”

Read the full letter from Principal Widor below

Good Afternoon Thomas Families,

Over the last few days, there has been sharing and posting of offensive digital content to social media involving Thomas students. As soon as this matter was brought to our attention, we immediately commenced an internal investigation which has included interviews with students and staff, and has also included conversations with parents who brought this to our attention.

We reiterate our position of standing against expressions of intolerance and hate in any form. We remain committed to proactively building structures that strengthen awareness and skills to promote a positive climate and culture, and the respect for the dignity of all people.

Our investigation has uncovered that the vast majority of the digital media shared is from months or years past, and were already addressed in accordance with the Code of Conduct. The newer media images were in some instances edited by others to include offensive language and then shared to stir up controversy. None of these findings negate the harm being experienced by students, their families, and the school community. We have mobilized to address the multifaceted dynamics at play.

We met with students today and the Thomas Administrative Team and I will be meeting with students in the coming days and weeks. We are also partnering with district and community partners to host a series of parent engagement forums.

We have made great strides this year with a year-long whole faculty focus on inclusivity, capacity building for our DEI Committee, investments in student leadership in inclusivity, and ongoing direct partnership with the Office of Family & Student Services, and Inclusivity. However, we know that there is much more to be done. And, none of it can be done without robust partnership between school, families, and students.

Thank you in advance for your partnership in our continued work for equity and inclusivity for all students and Webster community members.

Sincerely,

Glenn Widor

Principal