ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A joint letter sent out Thursday from the Victor Central School District and Fairport Central School District gave details of a racially-charged situation that occurred at the Victor vs. Fairport Boys Varsity basketball team Wednesday evening.

The superintendents of each school district say in their statement that a section of Victor Senior High School (VSHS) students made racially offensive noises while a Black Fairport student was shooting foul shouts.

The statement also says that school officials from both districts reviewed the video and spoke to individuals from both Victor and Fairport, where they say it became clear that actions by the VSHS student cheer section were hurtful to the individual targeted and his teammates.

Both districts ask anyone who was impacted by the incident to reach out to their network of support.

MORE FROM THE VCSD AND FCSD JOINT STATEMENT:

Good afternoon, Victor and Fairport communities, We are writing to inform you of a racially-charged situation that occurred at the Victor/Fairport Boys Varsity Basketball game on Wednesday evening. We were informed that a section of VSHS students made racially offensive noises while a Black Fairport student was shooting foul shots. After school officials from both Districts reviewed the video and spoke to individuals from both Victor and Fairport, it became clear that the actions by the VSHS student cheer section were extremely hurtful to the individual that was targeted and his teammates. The instigators’ actions also had a far-reaching impact within the Fairport school community, including classmates, staff and spectators. We encourage anyone who has been impacted by this incident to reach out to their network of support. This incident and the resulting harm goes against the core values of both the Victor and Fairport School Districts. There are no excuses for this behavior. All forms of hate are unacceptable and violate not only our Districts’ Codes of Conduct, but also the bonds of community and equity that our society so desperately needs. Both the VCSD and the FCSD know that as school communities, we must continue to do our part to educate, support and restore the historic and current harms done by racism and hate. We will continue to work in our communities and beyond to address matters when they arise, repair harm when it occurs, and restore relationships when they are broken. We will learn, we will grow and we will keep our eyes on the future in the belief that our students and our communities deserve a better, safer, more hopeful world. Dr. Timothy Terranova, Superintendent of the Victor Central School District and Brett Provenzano, Superintendent of the Fairport Central School District

In a separate statement, Dr. Terranova added this:

Please know that both the high school administration, Director of Health, PE and Athletics, and I are working with individuals involved in this situation. There is a strong feeling from people that heard it that the impact of these noises was both racially offensive and hurtful.

There is also a strong feeling by VCS students involved that the noises were not meant in a racially offensive way. I appreciate the ability of our students and parents to discuss this situation, understand one another’s perspectives, and, as the letter states, work together to learn and grow.

I, along with members of our administration, will be meeting with students from VSHS over the next few days about the situation and listening to their perspectives.

We will continue to work with the Fairport community to also listen, share perspective, and learn. In the end, I believe we will be stronger from this work and I have complete faith that our young adults will develop into the strong leaders we know they will be.