ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York State Health Department laboratory has confirmed a raccoon tested positive for rabies in the Town of Livonia Thursday, according to Livingston County Public Health Director Jennifer Rodriguez.

The Livingston County Department of Health says the raccoon was involved in an altercation with a cat that was reportedly vaccinated against the rabies virus. They define rabies as a deadly virus that attacks the central nervous system in mammals. The animals it is most commonly found in is raccoons, skunks, and bats in Livingston County, however, all mammals — including unvaccinated dogs, cats, and farm animals are at risk for getting rabies.

There is no way to tell if an animal is rabid just by looking at it, according to the Livingston County Department of Health, and wild or feral animals should always be avoided.

The Livingston County Department of Health says signs of rabies in wildlife can include:

the inability to walk

appearance of “drunkenness”

unwillingness to drink water or eat

drooling

aggressive behavior

any significant change in temperament

They also provide important steps that can prevent the exposure to rabies:

Stay away from both wild and domestic animals that are unfamiliar, even if they appear friendly.

Wash any wound from an animal thoroughly with soap and water and seek immediate medical attention.

Avoid wild and feral animals — especially if the animal is showing any sign of rabies.

Keep your pet’s vaccinations current. Getting your pet vaccinated can help stop the spread of rabies from wild animals to humans.

According to New York State Law — dogs, cats, and ferrets must have current rabies vaccinations beginning at four months of age. The Livingston County Department of Health says if an unvaccinated pet comes into contact with a rabid animal, they must be kept in strict confinement for six months or be euthanized.

If an animal is potentially exposed to rabies, it should be reported to the Livingston County Department of Health. Anyone looking for more information on rabies or clinics providing the rabies vaccination can contact them at (585) 243-7280 or visit their website here.