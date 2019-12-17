R Community Bikes gives away bikes for free

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — R Community Bikes gives away bikes twice a week to those in need, year round.

The shop repairs donated bikes and gives them away for free.

They started 18 years ago and give away about 2,500 bikes every year.

During the summer, they have a hard time staying stocked — but as you can imagine, during the winter that isn’t an issue.

They actually have too many bikes on hand and are running out of room.

“Buses and other forms of mass transit don’t go where people need to be when they need to be there, so bicycles are the next best thing,” Executive Director Dan Lill said.

“We have so many that we would like to giveaway bikes to groups of people — people who can take away 10 bikes at a time.”

Individual bike giveaway days are Wednesday and Saturdays. Bulk amount giveaways can happen anytime during when the shop is open, Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. through 1 p.m..

To get a bike, you will need an ID, a signed letter of reference and a bike lock.