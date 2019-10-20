Quilt honors victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Almost one year has passed since eleven people were killed when a man opened fire inside a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue was the deadliest against the Jewish community in the United States.

A professor at Rochester Institute of Technology started a campaign called Jewish Hearts for Pittsburgh. Crafters from around the world sent in thousands of handmade hearts for the Jewish Hearts for Pittsburgh quilt.

That quilt now travels across the country.

“A year and a half later, the attack happened, and I thought, ‘I have to do something, we have to respond with craft, and community and love,'” Hinda Mandell said.

Mandell is an associate professor of communications at RIT. The Jewish Hearts for Pittsburgh quilt will be on exhibit at the Central Library in Rochester on South Avenue now through November 17.