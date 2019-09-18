Push for the representation of local energy projects

As more local towns consider solar farms and wind turbines, more people are paying notice. Two state lawmakers say local voices are being shut out of the process.

In Livingston County alone, they say three proposed energy projects are not being vetted by state board members with local representation.

Sue Ertle is the town supervisor of West Sparta in Livingston County. “We do have the right to home rule, so we should have somebody local,” said Ertle.

Article X says they shall appoint a local official, but if they do not, the project may continue, says senator Robert Ortt.

“We have no voice on the article ten siting board as local elected leaders,” said Ortt. “I don’t have a standing position.”

He says these projects lack legitimacy with no local representation. They are proposing a bill to force no project to continue until local leaders are represented.

“We will not allow that to happen. We are going to highlight this, we are going to stay on this, and we are going to make sure that projects do not move forward without representation from the localities,” sid Ortt.