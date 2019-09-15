Purple Foot Festival enters its 24th year

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Casa Larga Vineyard’s annual Purple Foot Festival kicked off its 24th year on Sunday afternoon in Fairport.

The festival highlights the Colaruotolo family’s Italian heritage while featuring authentic, old-world grape stomping, earning the name “Purple Foot.”

Guests can also enjoy guided hayrides through the vineyard and on winery tours and pie-eating contests. First and second-place winners of the pie-eating contests won prizes.

Casa Larga offered wine tasting and pairing sessions throughout the day.

The event also had a kid zone with crafts and a DJ booth for dancing.

Renewal by Andersen, Eastview Mall and the Wayne County Apple Tasting Tour, Airquip Heating and Air, and Crush Beer and Wine Tours sponsored this year’s festival.

“My Uncle Frank would always tell us they really did step on the grapes in Italy – but only the women. He said that their feet were gentler and made a better wine,” Andrea Colaruotolo-O’Neill, director of marketing, said. “This festival commemorates that tradition while celebrating harvest and family. It’s both an homage to our Italian roots and an invitation for all of Rochester to take part in this fun kick-off to the fall season.”