ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the agency is assisting the Henrietta Fire Department in an investigation into a housefire that happened Sunday evening.

According to MCSO, Pulteney Drive in the town of Henrietta is currently closed to all traffic. Deputies ask the public to avoid the area at this time. At this time there are no reported injures.

News 8 has a crew en route to the scene. Stay with us for updates.