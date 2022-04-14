ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents and other community members spoke up about the Rochester City School District’s budget for the 2022-23 school year at a public Budget hearing Thursday.

The district’s previous budget proposal was scrutinized by a state monitor who had been assigned due to poor financial management.

In the revised budget, a near $30 million deficit has been reduced to $10 million.

Those with concerns many confused with the layout of the budget took the stage during the meeting to express the need for transparency.

“We need more transparency in the budget, and in your comprehensive plans in general,” said RCSD Parent Mary Calahan. “I’ve had to go to three meetings this week to even begin to try to understand what’s in this budget, and there are still so many questions and missing details.”

“I have been a Rochester resident and an RCSD employee for almost 20 years, and over the time, the actions of top decision-makers that involve the RCSD students and staff have been increasingly harmful,” said Kristen French.

The state monitor assigned to the school district will now revisit the budget and consider the changes made for a future review.