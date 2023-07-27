ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Public Market has a new restaurant:

Public Provisions. It’s a partnership with flour city bread next door.

Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at the Rochester public market are busy, and chef and owner of Public Provisions Cassidy Broman said this, along with COVID precautions, was the inspiration for the new place

“People walking around buying groceries, the concept started with this grab and go situation,” Broman said. “You can go out into the market and continue eating, or take it with you, a coffee shop café feeling during the day.”

Flour City Bread next door bought this space, which used to house a flower distributor warehouse, and converted it into public provisions.

They do more than grab and go, they also have sit down seating. True to a “café feeling,” they have all day breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Saturday, Sunday brunches, and dinners Wednesday through Saturday.

“It’s approachable,” Broman said of the dinner menu. “Only beer and wine, so all the food matches with that, snacks, apps, dinner, you can share plates, coursed out if you’d like.

“Everything is locally sourced, farm to table,” Broman said of their whole menu.

Public Provisions isn’t just at the Rochester Public Market: every Sunday they take their operation on the road to the Brighton Farmers Market at Brighton High School.