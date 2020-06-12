1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Public defender highlights Silvon Simmons case for conversation about police reform

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Public Defender’s Office wants to bring the Silvon Simmons case, among others, back into the public eye in light of recent Black Lives Matter protests.

In 2016, Simmons was shot three times by a Rochester police officer, who says he thought Simmons had fired a gun.

Simmons said his case was not “the first, or the tenth, or the twentieth, or the hundredth, they’ve been doing this.”

“That’s why it’s so hard to change, and that’s why it keeps happening,” said Simmons.

Simmons was accused of assault and trying to murder a police officer. He was acquitted of those charges.

Elizabeth Riley, a special assistant public defender with the Monroe County public defender’s office, believes Simmons’ case is an example of aggressive policing, especially against black men.

“There is just a carelessness out there, and a mentality against young black men that is pervasive,” argued Riley, “I see it in my work constantly, I’ve been doing this for more than 20 years and I see it day in and day out.”

Mike Mazzeo, the president of the Rochester Locust Club police union, agrees some reform is necessary. Mazzeo defends the officers’ actions in the Simmons case, arguing the officer had to act quickly.

“No officer ever wants to be in that situation,” Mazzeo said of the case. “It’s the last thing you ever possibly want to occur and happen. That’s the reality of what policework is.”

Simmons was held in jail awaiting trial for more than a year, only to be found not guilty.

He says the time to reform policework – and the justice system – is now.

“They can’t talk about it,” said Simmons. “They’ve got to really do it.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss