Psych evaluation underway in Pittsylvania County triple murder case

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, V.A. (WFXR) — Matthew Bernard’s psych evaluation has been filed with the Pittsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, dated October 30, 2019.

A judge ordered a psych evaluation to be completed by October 31 to determine Bernard’s competency to stand trial and his mental state at the time of the murders.

The results of the evaluation are sealed and not available to the public.

Bernard is accused of killing his mother, sister, and nephew and faces three first degree murder charges. He also faces three charges of using a firearm to commit a felony.

Bernard faced charges of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and for resisting arrest. A court official said those two lesser charges were dismissed earlier this month.

Bernard is scheduled to appear in court again on November 6.