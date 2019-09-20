PSA on school shootings

RochesterFirst
(CBS) – A new public service announcement was released earlier this week by a group called Sandy Hook Promise that wants to make sure children are safe in their schools.
It’s tough to watch and that’s the point. Jim Axelrod has our story.
Survive the school year with these must-have #BackToSchool essentials. https://t.co/9KgxAQ0KGzThis PSA contains graphic content related to school shootings & may be upsetting to some viewers. If you feel this subject matter may be difficult for you, you may choose not to watch. pic.twitter.com/5ijYMtXRTy— Sandy Hook Promise (@sandyhook) September 18, 2019
