PSA on school shootings

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS) – A new public service announcement was released earlier this week by a group called Sandy Hook Promise that wants to make sure children are safe in their schools.

It’s tough to watch and that’s the point. Jim Axelrod has our story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss