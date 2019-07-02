Protestors take a stand against fire station cuts

The first night of dynamic staffing in city firehouses went into effect on Monday and the Neighbors Building Neighborhoods coalition was there to voice their concern.

Dynamic staffing was introduced in the city’s 2019-2020 budget as a way to save money. The practice means that some firehouses will eliminate a shift, and other firehouses in the area will have to respond.

Residents were downtown Monday protesting cuts to the Monroe Avenue Fire station. The fire station usually covers overnight fires, but closed from 6pm-8am on Monday.

Residents on Monroe Ave came out to protest the practice. One resident is afraid that this means calls times will be longer as trucks will have to travel greater distances.

“They’re keeping people safe, they’re rescuing people out of homes, cars, they do a lot. So why would they cut them when they’re so busy around here? They should never have cut them,” said Emmanuel James, a downtown Rochester resident.

A statement from the Rochester Firefighter’s Association said this

“The Rochester Firefighters union has grave concerns about the implementation of the City’s “dynamic staffing” program, which will “brown out”, or take out of service, some fire houses for selected periods of time. The impact of this practice will be to increase response times, which as a result needlessly places citizens and businesses in our community, as well as firefighters, at greater risk.”

The Monroe Ave fire Station will be closed from until 8 am Tuesday morning.