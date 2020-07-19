Protestors “Defund the police” message being cleared from E. Main St.

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- After protestors painted “Defund the police” in yellow paint on Main street in downtown Rochester Saturday, crews are on the scene cleaning the paint.

Rochester Police have the part of Main Street between in St. Paul street and Graves St. blocked off as the work is done.

Protestors began their rally at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park and Marched to East Main street. Rochester police followed but, did not engage the crowd. Protestors painted the road and the rally ended shortly after without other incidents.

“Defund the police” has become a rallying cry from protesters demanding changes in policing.