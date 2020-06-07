Protesters rally for education reform for black students

1  of  74
Rochester, NY (WROC)- Protesters gathered again Sunday in downtown Rochester at the liberty pole, this time with a focus on black education and bringing reform to the school districts in our area. 

Hundreds filled the square at Liberty Pole for singing, dancing and a clear call for to improve education systems for black and brown students. The group rallying against racial injustice within the education system, especially for Rochester city school district students, like Sara Adams.

“Just try to get everybody to fight and do whatever it takes to get equal education,” said Sarah Adams, an East High School 8th grader.

The event was a combination of the BlackLivesMatter movement and a new group rallying for reform within education systems.

“It all comes down to systemic racism. Systematic racism stretches far and wide to different areas and education is definitely one of them,” said Jasmine Johnson, an organizer, and Rochester resident.

Speakers addressed the crowd and song and dance performances took place.

Board of education commissioner Ricardo Adams was in the crowd campaigning for changing with RCSD.

“I want to try to make a difference and i think this is the ideal time right now, to change the system,” said Ricardo Adams, BOE commissioner.

And young people like Madison Smith made sure to come out, believing changes starts with students like her.

“Its important because we are the future. And I think we are going to set an example for the students younger than us,” said Madison Smith, 12th grade East high School.

The leaders of the event say the next steps can include, talking to education leaders, and voicing your opinion through voting.

