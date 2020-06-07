Protesters clash with police in London

Protesters take part in a demonstration on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Hyde Park, London, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Protests have taken place across America and internationally, after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck while the handcuffed black man called out that he couldn’t breathe. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with murder. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) — Scuffles have broken out between police and protesters in central London by the arches that effectively connect the Foreign Office and the Treasury.

Objects have been thrown at police lining up at the three arches that bridges the connection just off Whitehall, which is also near the offices of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Many of the demonstrators, who gathered earlier Sunday outside the U.S. embassy just south of the River Thames, have moved towards central London, where clashes also took place Saturday.

Police have sent reinforcements to prevent the protesters from getting through the arches toward King Charles Street and then onto St. James’s Park.