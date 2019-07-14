Protest held against suspected government raids

Protestors were speaking out on Sunday about the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids scheduled for Sunday in 10 major cities.

“I do have friends who have been deported, I do have friends who have been affected by these policies and it’s just created a lot of fear in communities that is just totally unnecessary,” said Alana Bowen, an organizer with Food not bombs.

Over 100 people showed up at the protest on Pattonwood drive in front of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office, with multiple local organizations being represented.

The group made signs, chanted slogans and even had some clashes with passing cars.

One protestor who grew up in a Jewish community felt it was her duty to speak out.

“We wouldn’t be here if not for being able to come to the United States and also like, never again is repeated so much, it’s this thing that becomes kinda intrinsic to our community,” said Tori Madway, a Protest Speaker.

Raids were scheduled to take place in 10 major cities across the country, targeting individuals that have been issued final deportation letters but remain in the country illegally.

“They say that they’re after criminals, well I can understand being after criminals, but children will be robbed of their fathers perhaps their mothers,” said ‘Granny’ Elaine Johnson, with the Rochester Raging Grannies.

A statement to News 8 from ICE officials said;

“ ICE prioritizes the arrest and removal of unlawfully present aliens who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security.”

Protestors say these types of operations affect communities all over the country.

The raids weren’t scheduled to happen Rochester, and as of this writing, no raids have been reported in those 10 cities.