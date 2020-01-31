Protected bike lanes proposed for East Main

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Proposed bike lanes along East Main Street, as part of the new east main street reconstruction project, are raising concerns as some residents worry how they can disrupt traffic.

Painted bike lanes can be found all throughout Rochester. Some of the lanes have cyclists right up against traffic, something Bill Collins the vice-chair of Reconnect Rochester says could be dangerous.

“Numerous studies have shown that protected bike lanes or multi-use trails are the safest way to bike and that there are fewer deaths fewer injuries by large margins,” said Bill Collins, vice-chair of Reconnect Rochester.

Reconnect Rochester has a goal to improve all transportation modes through the city,

and Rochester’s new East Main Street Reconstruction plan is trying to make that goal a reality.

Leaders with the city are looking at these new designs for bike lanes along East Main.

they would redesign the street, putting a physical barrier between bikes and traffic.

But these designs have the potential to eliminate parking on east main, something the cit’s Department of Environmental Services has discussed in meetings.

“We had to meet we took a couple of inches off the sidewalk and a couple inches off the bike lanes to accommodate some on-street parking that we heard from our business community that they needed,” said Norman Jones, Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Services.

The designs are in the final stages and while the city is still looking for input the say some compromises had to be made

‘”It’s a main artery not only for cars but also for people in transit and cyclists, and so we want to make sure that all those users can get easily from the east side into the center city and than back out again,” said Collins.