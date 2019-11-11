Proposal to waive marriage license fee for active duty military

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council is proposing to waive the marriage license fee for active duty military.

The proposal comes after the New York State legislature recently waived the state’s portion of the fee for a marriage license or certificate of marriage when either party applying is a member of the armed forces on active duty.

As part of the same law, the legislature also provided city clerks with the option to waive it. If it approved the legislation would take effect immediately.