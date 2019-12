ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The cast, crew, and audience felt the love at the Rochester Broadway Theatre League during Disney’s “The Lion King” on Friday evening.

South African performer Nhlanhla Ndlovu surprised the cast and his girlfriend, fellow cast member, Daniela Cobb, by proposing on stage.

🎶"Can you feel, the Love Tonight…🦁🦁🎶

Nhlanhla Ndlovu surprised the entire cast of Disney’s The Lion King Tour & his girlfriend, fellow cast member, Daniela Cobb, by proposing on stage at @RBTL Auditorium Theatre in #RochesterNY #Disney #LionKing @TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/UPrBavOzr9 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) December 20, 2019

RBTL will be showing “The Lion King” through January 5.

Video provided by RBTL.