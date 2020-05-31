Property damaged during protest in Pennsylvania

Minnesota National Guard members maintain a position on Lake St., near S. Chicago Ave., protecting nearby firefighters following protests in the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn. Floyd died after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh to protest the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, but the peaceful demonstrations later turned violent with cars set ablaze and other property damage, and Philadelphia police announced an 8 p.m. curfew in the city.

A crowd estimated by police as numbering 500 people gathered at Philadelphia’s City Hall, then marched through Center City to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday.

Crowds also gathered Saturday afternoon for a march in downtown Pittsburgh. In both cities, vehicles could be seen on fire and other property damage occurred.