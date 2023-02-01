ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Prominent civil rights advocate and minister Franklin Florence died Wednesday, his family has confirmed.

“When we use the expression ‘standing on the shoulders of giants,’ we are talking about men like Minister Franklin D. Florence, bar none,” Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said in a statement. “Minister Florence was a giant among giants in Rochester’s proud legacy of social justice and civil rights.”

Florence’s work pushing civil rights forward has been recognized repeatedly in the Rochester area, from murals at East High School to the renaming of Baden Street Park.

A mural of Franklin Florence (left) alongside Malcolm X (center) and famed local civil rights leader Constance Mitchell (Right).

Among his many accomplishments is the creation of FIGHTON, the nation’s first Black-run community development corporation, founded in partnership with Xerox in 1969.

Minister Clifford Florence, Sr. is the son of Minister Franklin Florence — and he said that, with Minister Florence as his father, it was common for Malcolm X, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and members of the Black Panthers to visit their church and home.

“It’s just breathtaking that many of these people lived in our home,” said Minister Clifford Florence. “Many had to walk us to school for our safety while dad was in the struggle.

Minister Florence was a true freedom fighter and trailblazer, ” Sabrina LaMar, the President of the Monroe County Legislature, said in part. “He was a true advocate for our community and a giant in our fight for civil rights in Rochester. His advocacy and love for this community will never be forgotten.”

Full statement from Evans

Minister Florence was a giant among giants in Rochester’s proud legacy of social justice and civil rights. Fittingly, his name and image are now embedded into the city landscape: On a mural on the outer wall of East High School alongside Malcolm X and Connie Mitchell; and as the namesake of the Minister Franklin D. Florence Civil Rights Heritage Site at Baden Park.

Since his arrival in Rochester in the 1950s, Minister Florence graced our community and the national stage with a dynamic voice that championed the concerns of Black Americans and the universal causes of social justice. In the words of the late Congressman John Lewis, Minister Florence was never afraid to get into “good and necessary trouble” to expose racial and systemic injustice across wide range of issues. These included: quality housing; criminal justice and corrections; fair labor practices; equitable education, child welfare and generational poverty.

A man of God, Minister Florence has gone home to the Lord having his faith as the earthly embodiment of Proverbs 31:8-9: “Open your mouth for the mute, for the rights of all who are destitute. Open your mouth, judge righteously, defend the rights of the poor and needy.”

My prayers and deepest condolences are with his family, congregation and many, many friends. The city of Rochester is truly blessed to have been the home and canvas of grace of Minister Franklin D. Florence, a giant among giants.

Full statement from LaMar

My deepest sympathies are with the family of the late great Minister Franklin Florence. I join

them and the Rochester community in mourning his passing.

Minister Florence was a true freedom fighter and trailblazer. He founded the F.I.G.H.T.

organization in 1964 in the wake of the July 1964 riot, turning anger and frustration into a

powerful movement for change in the City of Rochester. His successful efforts in securing

employment for Black people, at both Kodak and Xerox, stands as a shining example of the power

of organized action in securing rights for oppressed and marginalized people. Through F.I.G.H.T.

Square and F.I.G.H.T. Village, he provided housing to thousands. Through the creation of Eltrex

Industries, he helped to create thousands of jobs in the Rochester community.

Minister Florence could always be counted on to stand with people who were fighting for rights,

whether it was supporting Black students at SUNY Brockport, the University of Rochester, and

Colgate Divinity School, or getting arrested along with Rev. Raymond Scott and the late

Assemblyman David Gantt while protesting the Public Defender selection process in 2009.

Finally, Minister Florence was a role model and mentor to many young Black leaders. It is because

of leaders like Minister Florence, Assemblyman Gantt and Constance Mitchell that in 2022, I was

able to become the first Black Woman to Lead the Monroe County Legislature. I had the honor of

being in attendance in 2021 when Baden Park was renamed the Minister Franklin Florence Civil

Rights Heritage Site, and in 2022 at the unveiling of the historic mural of Malcom X, Mrs. Mitchell

and him at East High School.

He was a true advocate for our community and a giant in our fight for civil rights in Rochester.

His advocacy and love for this community will never be forgotten.