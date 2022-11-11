ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC is honoring veterans Friday night with an hour of special programming.

At 7 p.m., it’s the Hope for Heroes Telethon. Support the Veterans Outreach Center and critically needed services, from food, to health and wellness, to job training for local veterans. You don’t have to wait if you’d like to donate now.

At 7:30 p.m. you’ll hear stories of courage, hope and perseverance from Rochester and across the nation through Veterans Voices.

Fans of Wheel of Fortune, set the DVR for 2:35 a.m. Jeopardy will air at 3:05 a.m.