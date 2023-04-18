ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We have a few programming announcements for WROC Channel 8. First, it’s time for more afternoon soccer.

Tuesday, April 18

2:00 p.m. UEFA Champions League Today

3:00 p.m. Chelsea vs. Real Madrid

7:00 p.m. Firefighters: Help Wanted, Volunteers needed (paid program)

-Wheel of Fortune will air at 2:37am Wednesday. Jeopardy is on at 7:30 p.m. as usual.

Wednesday, April 19

2:00 p.m. UEFA Champions League Today

3:00 p.m. Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City

News 8 at 4 will be pre-empted both days.