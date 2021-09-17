Proactive planning for flu season in local assisted living communities

According to the CDC, more than 2.5 million flu illnesses have been reported and flu activity continues to increase.

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) With flu season approaching, assisted and independent living communities are taking extra precautions to keep their residents safe. One facility in our area is going to be bringing flu clinics right to their residents.



Watermark’s Legacy Communities have made it easier for pharmacists to come directly to assisted living and independent homes, helping those who might not be able to get around, get the flu shot. Here’s Keri Cuyler.

“We have set up flu clinics with Health Direct, we’re partnering with them again, to provide the vaccination to all of our residents and staff,” Cuyler.

Cuyler says the method is already tried and true. “This system’s been working out very well for us, through the COVID vaccine and the flu clinics.”

Mike Maenza with Health Direct Pharmacy, says they specialize in nursing homes and group homes to deliver care. “We bring our pharmacists, we bring our support staff and we really just knock it out in a few hours.”

Experts say this flu season could pack a punch. Cuyler says they are already following CDC guidelines for COVID, which they will keep on doing for the flu. “We’re handwashing, we’re masking, we’re social distancing…”



Dr. Michael Mendoza, the Public Health Commissioner, says we should be prepared for flu numbers the way they looked in 2019. Last year we got a bit of a break.

“As a country, prior to the 2020 flu season, we were accustomed to seeing 50-thousand people die because of the flu,” says Mendoza.

Both Cuyler and Maenza say the good news when it comes to seniors, —- is they often prefer to take precautions over others. In the process, preserving health and saving lives.

They’re the first ones to be calling to say ‘when are we getting the flu (shot), are we getting boosters? Sign us up,'” says Maenza.

Legacy Communities also plan on doing this kind of outreach for COVID booster shots, details will be out in the coming days.