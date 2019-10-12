Pro-life sign turning heads in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s a pro-life sign causing a bit of debate in the town of Henrietta.

Town Supervisor Stephen Shultz says all proper protocol was followed with the organizer to post the sign, and the ‘Choose Life’ rally will happen on town property Saturday.

So what’s the big deal? Sarah Timmerman with the National Organization for Women, said the town is taking a stance.

“Once you put a banner in front of a town hall, you might as well say we endorse this organization and the event,” said Timmerman. “More than anything, we’re disappointed with the Town of Henrietta for basically supporting this event.”

Shultz says this isn’t the case. He says he always takes the same approach, no matter what the event.

“This is not a town sponsored event. Those same requirements would be put forth for a pro-choice rally, a pro-second amendment rally, you name it,” says Shultz.

The only complaint isn’t the appearance of an endorsement, but also the size of the sign, which was actually a standard set by the town.

While some people are unhappy with the size, others are impressed.

“I think it’s a reasonable size to me; I think it’s the nature of what we’re talking about,” says Jim Havens with Love Will End Abortion. He says with about 3,000 abortions a day in the US, the sign is needed to help spread the message.

On the sign, Dorina Hayes with Silent No More says, “I’m really impressed that it’s big and it’s out there, and hopefully we’ll see a lot more people out here because of this,” said Hayes.

Shultz said he hears both sides, and there are lessons learned going forward. One of the steps Shultz is considering taking is making it clear that the town does not endorse any outside event.

“I’m not perfect. It’s my first time in office. We’re working on it, trying to be straight forward and honest and I’m trying to do my best to represent the entire town,” says Shultz.