Warren County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Authorities were taking no chances with the man known for tying bed sheets together to escape Warren County Prison. Handcuffed, shackled and surrounded by four sheriff deputies Friday morning, Michael Burham had nowhere else to run.

Instead, he entered the Warren County Courthouse to face his sentencing for the kidnapping of an elderly couple, subsequent escape and a host of related charges.

Judge Gregory J. Hammond sentenced Burham to the maximum, a total of 25 years two months to 50 years 4 months in state prison.

Burham had pleaded guilty to a host of charges — including kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats and burglary.

When the judge handed down the maximum sentence, he said he was considering not only the gravity of the crime but the long-term impact of Bruham’s actions.

Not only did Burham hold that elderly couple at gunpoint for 18 hours, but now they face a lifetime of emotional trauma. After the escape, everyone in this community was even afraid to allow their children to go outside.

Former sheriff and Warren County Commissioner Kenneth Klakamp recalled those frightening nine days with Burham at large.

“The people in the community were on pins and needles while he was out, and fortunately, he’s going somewhere where he can’t hurt anybody else,” said Klakamp.

In court, Burham gave a brief apology to both the kidnap victims and the community. However, since he’s been held at the Erie County jail, Burham has been a menace. He’s even been accused of assaulting and throwing feces at corrections officers.

“To me, the reason he’s remorseful is he got caught. His actions clearly show no concern for authority, no concern for the safety of others,” Klakamp added.

Friday’s sentence is likely just the beginning, as Burham is expected to face murder charges in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend and mother of three Kala Hodgkin, of Jamestown, New York.

Burham is suspected of gunning down Hodgkin and torching another woman’s car back in May 2023.

“He’s gonna be locked up for a long time,” Klakamp said.

Background

Michael Burham previously pleaded guilty to numerous felony charges, including kidnapping, unlawful taking and prison escape, in November 2023.

He was originally wanted by Jamestown police back in May 2023 in connection to a sexual assault and homicide incident. He was later captured in South Carolina and extradited to the Warren County Prison.

Then on July 6, Burham escaped from the prison. According to authorities, Burham tied about eight-bed sheets together to lower himself down to the ground from the roof. He was later captured after a nine-day manhunt.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for the latest updates.