1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Prince William secretly volunteering for a mental crisis hotline

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, revealed he has secretly been volunteering to assist people struggling with mental health issues during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Duke has been volunteering with Shout, the United Kingdom’s first 24/7 crisis text line that launched in May 2019. The organization was launched by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex following a £3 million investment from The Royal Foundation, a statement from Kensington Place read.

“I’m going to share a little secret with you guys, I’m actually on the platform volunteering,” Prince William told Shout team members during the video call.

Princess Kate has been volunteering herself to help with “check in and chat” calls for those who are self-isolating or vulnerable, Kensington Palace announced.

The calls are part of the Royal Voluntary Service’s National Health Service Volunteer Responders program, which was set up to support the National Health Service and those vulnerable to COVID-19, according to the announcement.

Prince William has been very vocal in the past about mental health. In January, he narrated a one-minute video encouraging millions of soccer fans to think about their mental health. Last year, he spoke openly about the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, for a BBC documentary on mental health and how men should feel comfortable discussing the topic.

In 2018, the Duke launched the website Mental Health at Work, which provides resources and tool kits to improve mental health in the workplace.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss