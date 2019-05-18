Prince William opens up about the effect losing his mother had on him

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CBS) - Prince William is opening up about losing his mother and bereavement.

Of the experience, he said, “When you are bereaved at a very young age, you feel pain like no other pain. And you know that in your life it’s going to be very difficult to come across something that is going to be an even worse pain than that.”

The Duke of Cambridge had the discussion on BBC One, addressing men’s mental health. He was joined by soccer players Gareth Southgate, Peter Crouch, Thierry Henry, Danny Rose and Jermaine Jenas.

“Because I think particularly in Britain, as well, we are nervous about our emotions, we are a bit embarrassed sometimes," he said. "The British stiff upper lip thing, that’s great and we need to have that occasionally when times are really hard. There has to be a moment for that. But otherwise, we’ve got to relax a little bit."

Kensington Palace posted a snippet of the interview on Twitter, and it was met with good reaction.

One user wrote, “Macho Perfection comes from owning your feelings. I'm so proud he's standing firm to break the stigma!”

“Super proud of the men talking openly about, it being OK to show, talk about emotional pain,” another said.