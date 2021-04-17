Prince Philip laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel

(CBS) – A somber and focused funeral service was held Saturday for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh — a service that Philip himself had chosen, despite the COVID-19 protocols that meant only 30 people could attend. Queen Elizabeth sat alone at the service due to the coronavirus.

Many of the funeral’s personal touches were planned by Philip, including the music sung by a choir of just four people. He also designed the Land Rover that brought his coffin to St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

People across Britain held a moment of silence before the funeral, and the service reflected Philip’s dedication to military service. His casket was draped with his military cap and sword, and military bands played tribute to him.

Prince Philip was interred in the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel alongside the remains of other royals.

The funeral brought the Royal Family together in public for the first time in many months, with Prince Harry traveling from Los Angeles to attend. His wife, Meghan, watched from home. She is pregnant with the couple’s second child and was advised by doctors not to travel.