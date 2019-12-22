Prince Harry wishes Merry Christmas in Santa suit

(CNN) — Prince Harry had some fun dressing up as Santa Claus and sharing a positive Christmas message to children who have lost parents serving in the British armed forces.

Harry told the children, who are members of the charity “Scotty’s Little Soldiers” that they should look forward to an “amazing Christmas” said they and their parents would “never be forgotten.”

“Ho ho ho! Hi guys, everyone at Scotty’s Little Soldiers, I hope you’re having an amazing time. I hear there’s 190 of you there this year, so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible,” he said. “I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realize that you are part of a family, part of an amazing community, that there is support there for you every single day, should you need it, and having met some of you a few years ago, or most of you, I know how incredibly strong you are.”

He continued to say, “So yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard but I know that every single one of you by helping each other out, that you will have an amazing future ahead of you. and you’re going to have a fantastic Christmas, as well. So the last thing from me is, your parents, they will never be forgotten, and you will never be forgotten. And I really, really hope and I know that you will all leave today with a huge smile on your face. And for the younger ones of you, probably covered in food, as well. So have a fantastic Christmas and happy new year!”