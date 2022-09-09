PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — This school year, in lieu of admission to a home game during Penfield Athletic Events, the school has partnered with a local charitable organization, Primetime 585, to start an ongoing collection of items. The goods collected will go to benefit E.L. Tower in the City, an apartment complex in need.

Karen Iglesia with Primetime 585 says she uses sports as a bridge to find common ground with youth in communities across the region– and bring awareness to things like race and poverty.

“We like to do things that change and ‘move the needle’ when it comes down to all aspects of what we do,” she says.

Friday night on the Penfield school campus, Iglesia along with her husband Gerard, set up donation bins for toiletries for E.L. Tower. Iglesia recently took a tour. “And I saw the need– I’m like ‘we have to do more’. These are veterans, these are seniors,” she said.

Steve Smock is a Navy veteran and one of the 210 residents at E.L. Tower. He says they will take whatever people are willing to give. “I think it’s great. Anything they do to help out a vet in need is good,” said Smock.

And the donations aren’t just during football games. Below is a list of what will be accepted during various sporting events for the 2022-2023 season:

Football and Cheerleading: Toiletries

Volleyball: Pasta and sauces

Soccer: Canned goods

Golf, tennis, and gymnastics: Socks

Field hockey, swim, and cross country: Non-perishable items

“You know what? I know it’s going to go to a good cause. I know people with this whole situation with Covid— they’re in need of things,” said John Tegas dropping off goods.

“We’re just happy to give back to the community we live in,” said Tracy with her son Nate donating toiletries.

The items collected will help stock a pantry at E.L. Tower. Iglesia says this project also serves another purpose.

“And the kids will be the ones to man it. To fill it. To go down there, and interact. We want kids from Penfield to see hey— you’re blessed to live in Penfield,” she said.

@PrimetimeBall_ are at Penfield High taking donations for EL Towers in #Roc… a community in need. Each sporting event throughout the season will be accepting various goods, e.g., toiletries, canned food, etc. More tonight on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/eqxVqCsbLY — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 9, 2022



