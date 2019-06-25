Primary elections: Who’s running and who can vote

Voters are directed to empty booths to mark their ballots at the Brooklyn Museum polling site, Tuesday Nov. 8, 2016, in Brooklyn, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Today is the day for voters throughout the region to get out and vote for local primary elections. Polls opened at 12 p.m. and will close at 9 p.m.

New York has a closed primary process, which means voters are only eligible to vote in contested races for the party in which they are registered.

Republican Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and Democratic Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello are from opposing political parties, but they will appear Tuesday on the same county executive ballot for the Independence Party. Although both candidates are likely to appear again on the ballot for the general election later this year, Tuesday’s primary could be an indicator of how local voters registered with the Independence Party will sway come November.

There are five candidates running for City Council’s East District, which will, including Democrats Michael Geraci, Wayne Harris, Mary Lupien, Stanley Martin, and Bryce Miller.

There are two Democratic candidates running for City Council’s Northeast District — incumbent Michael Patterson and challenger Norman Simmons.

For City Council’s Northwest District, there are three Democrats running, including LaShana Boose, Leticia Astacio, and Jose Peo.

The South District for City Council has two Democratic candidates running. LaShay Harris, who was appointed to fill the seat on an interim basis following former Councilman Adam McFadden’s guilty plea in federal court, and Ann Lewis.

Other key races today include spots in the Monroe County Legislature, County Court Judge, City Court Judge, school boards, various town supervisors, town justices, town trustees, town councils, and more. For a complete list of today’s primary elections, visit the Monroe County Board of Elections directory.