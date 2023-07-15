ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pride celebrations are underway in Rochester, beginning with the Pride Parade and Festival on Park Avenue.

The parade started at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, with the celebration continuing into the night with the ROC Pride Fest.

Photo by Ben Densieski (News 8/WROC)

Photo by Ben Densieski (News 8/WROC)

Photo by Ben Densieski (News 8/WROC)

Photo by Ben Densieski (News 8/WROC)

Photo by Ben Densieski (News 8/WROC)

Photo by Ben Densieski (News 8/WROC)

Photo by Ben Densieski (News 8/WROC)

William Valenti, Co-Founder of Trillium Health, says, “We look forward to Pride because it’s a day of solidarity, brings people together. It’s a good thing, so be proud.”

Some are experts when it comes to the parade. Amy, with Rainbow Seniors ROC, says, “This is our chance to be our authentic selves in a mass, and we just love it.”

Others are getting to celebrate with everyone for the first time.

“It’s our first time. First of many to come to participate in the annual Pride parade,” says Brandon Brooks, Curator of John L. Wehle Gallery at the Genesee Country Village & Museum.

Although the community is here to celebrate, they’re also pushing the importance of education. Brandon says, “The Rochester LGBTQ+ community has existed throughout time, and it is one of the narratives that has been historically underrepresented, if not entirely erased. Part of our love, part of our duty to history is to bring those stories to light.”

And having family together and supporting each other is what some people say Pride is all about.

“I have the best daughter and daughter-in-law in the whole world. They are absolutely wonderful. We’re very supportive of them and the rest of our family also,” says an attendee.

If you haven’t had a chance to join everyone in the festivities, the celebrations will last until 8 p.m. on Saturday in Cobbs Hill Park. For all the information on what Pride events are happening in Rochester this month, visit here.