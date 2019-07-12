Pride flag will be raised in Henrietta for the first time

HENRIETTA, NY (WROC) The pride flag will be raised for the first time in Henrietta Friday. Approval by the town’s board is needed for the raising of the flag. The board unanimously voted for it in June. The approval comes after a group of residents within the LGBTQ community pushed the issue and it ended up on the board’s agenda.

According the resolution, the council has a core belief that greater diversity in leadership leads to better decision making and the town wishes to reaffirm its commitment to working towards equality rights for all.

The move is meaningful for Henrietta residents who are within the LGBTQ community.

The motion of the resolution was introduced by councilman Rick Page and was second by councilman Scott Adair.

The pride flag will be flown below the American flag for the duration of Pride Week.

Ceremony for the raising of the pride flag will take place Friday 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Town Hall Courtyard.