Press conference regarding Police Harassment Bill

The press conference will be live streamed on this page at 10:30 a.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United Christian Leadership Ministry and Community Justice Advocates will hold a press conference Friday regarding the Monroe County Legislature’s bill on harassing police and first responders.

The bill passed in the Legislature last week, sparking some debate in the community.

The bill would punish people found to have harassed a first responder and law enforcement.

It defines harassment broadly — including everything from annoying a first responder, to assaulting one.

The press conference will take place at the Downtown United Presbyterian Church at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Although the bill passed in the Legislature, it did not do so with unanimous support. County Legislator Rachel Barnhart (D-21) has publicly requested that current county executive Cheryl Dinolfo not sign the bill into law.

Check back as we continue to update this developing story.