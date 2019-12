CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Canandaigua Police Department and state police will hold a press conference on Tuesday regarding a car fire that happened over the weekend.

Troopers said the car was found in a ditch off western boulevard in Canandaigua when it because engulfed in flames.

State Police said a trooper and a good Samaritan pulled a man from the burning car.

He is expected to be okay.

The press conference will take place at the State Troopers Headquarters in Canandaigua at 10:30 a.m.