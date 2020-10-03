President’s vitals over past 24 hours were “very concerning,” source said

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – A source familiar with the president’s health said Saturday that President Trump’s “vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care.”

“We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery,” the source said.

The comment was made as Trump’s physician on Saturday said the president is doing “very well” as he is treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed. Doctor Sean Conley had said Trump’s symptoms, including a cough and nasal congestion, “are now resolving and improving.”

“He’s in exceptionally good spirits,” Doctor Sean Dooley said.