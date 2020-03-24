WATCH LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Tuesday briefing

Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Tuesday briefing
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

WATCH LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Tuesday briefing

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR/AP) — President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are expected to give a briefing Tuesday at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET. on the spread of COVID-19 in the United States and the government’s response to the pandemic. You can stream the briefing live right here.

Infections in the U.S. have reached nearly 50,000, including more than 600 deaths from novel coronavirus.

New York State has recorded more than 200 deaths–one-third of the U.S. total. The number of cases in New York City is doubling every three days, threatening to swamp the city’s intensive care units in the weeks ahead.

In a first-of-its kind postponement, the International Olympic Committee announced the Summer Olympics will be postponed until 2021.

In Washington, top congressional and White House officials said they expect to reach a deal on a package to help businesses and send relief checks to Americans of $1,200 per person or $3,000 for a family of four.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss