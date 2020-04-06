Breaking News
26 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 543 confirmed cases, 30 in ICU
LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Monday briefing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR/AP) — President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force will hold a briefing Monday to update the country on the fight against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The U.S. surgeon general said Sunday that Americans should brace for levels of tragedy reminiscent of the Sept. 11 attacks and the bombing of Pearl Harbor, while the nation’s infectious disease chief warned that the new coronavirus may never be completely eradicated from the globe.

Those were some of the most grim assessments yet for the immediate future and beyond. But hours later, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence tried to strike more optimistic tones, suggesting that hard weeks ahead could mean beginning to turn a corner.

“We’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel,” Trump said at an evening White House briefing. Pence added, “We are beginning to see glimmers of progress.”

The president also insisted that both assessments from his administration — they came within 12 hours of each other — didn’t represent an about-face or were even “that different.”

“I think we all know that we have to reach a certain point — and that point is going to be a horrific point in terms of death — but it’s also a point at which things are going to start changing,” Trump said. “We’re getting very close to that level right now.”

