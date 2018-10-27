News

President Trump said gunman behind Pittsburgh synagogue shooting should get death penalty

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 12:36 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 12:41 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH, P.A. (CBS) - President Donald Trump addressed the media following the shooting at a synagogue near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday. Trump said gunmen responsible for these types of shooting should face the death penalty. 

According to police, eight people were confirmed dead and three officers were shot. 

The gunman surrendered after an exchange of gunfire with police and was taken into custody. 

